Tom Brady Signs ‘Influential’ Young QB To Sports Apparel Brand

Tom Brady is looking toward the future while building his next-gen athletic apparel brand BRADY, signing a young ambassador with a budding football track record and a Hall of Fame bloodline: Shedeur Sanders.

Brady announced the partnership with Sanders, quarterback for Jackson State and son of former NFL star Deion Sanders, through the BRADY brand Thursday, while offering glowing praise for the 20-year-old in an exclusive with PEOPLE.

“Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY,” Brady told PEOPLE. “He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand.”

“Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation, and we’re thrilled that he’s officially joining the BRADY family,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback added.

NFL fans might not be too familiar with Shedeur Sanders — yet. But he’s off to an impressive start at Jackson State, where he plays for his father after decommitting from Florida Atlantic University, and it’s reasonable to think his Q score will receive a bump now that he’s connected to Brady.

According to PEOPLE, Shedeur Sanders will wear BRADY apparel in upcoming games. The up-and-coming QB also will give input on product development and wear testing, per the outlet.