How Aaron Rodgers Felt About Davante Adams Shove, Charges

Davante Adams has been a popular topic of conversation following his big game Monday night, but no one is talking about the Raiders star’s two-touchdown performance at Arrowhead Stadium.

Adams lost his cool after Las Vegas suffered a frustrating loss in Kansas City and shoved a media member to the ground. Not only was it a terrible look for the superstar wide receiver, but he ultimately was charged with misdemeanor assault for his actions. Court records released Wednesday revealed Adams was cited for an “intentional, overt act” that inflicted “bodily injury,” per ESPN.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who played alongside Adams for the first eight seasons of his NFL career, was taken aback by the entire situation involving his former Green Bay teammate.

“I was surprised,” Rodgers told reporters Wednesday, per Pro Football Talk. “I was definitely surprised. I love Davante, reached out to him after the game. I hadn’t seen the clip yet but, yeah, I was surprised.”

Rodgers acknowledged he was more surprised by the charge than the shove itself, which reportedly could elicit a suspension for the five-time Pro Bowl selection.

The NFL will have added time to make a decision about Adams, as the 1-4 Raiders are on bye this week.