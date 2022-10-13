Commanders QB Carson Wentz (Shoulder) Will Start Thursday vs. Bears by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his throwing shoulder, will start Thursday’s contest against the Chicago Bears.

#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain suffered in last week’s loss to Tennessee, per sources.



Wentz is not 100%, but he’ll start tonight against the #Bears and then try to heal up with extra rest coming off the Thursday night game. pic.twitter.com/IOlRQrrlyU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2022

Wentz suffered the injury in last week’s 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. While the 29-year-old is less than 100%, he was removed from Washington’s final injury report and will look to help the Commanders snap their four-game losing skid.

This will be Wentz’s first start in the wake of head coach Ron Rivera’s headline-making comments on Monday. When asked why Washington has fallen behind its fellow NFC East competitors, Rivera plainly said, “Quarterback.”

The 60-year-old ultimately apologized for the remarks and spoke with Wentz individually.

“Coach addressed it, handled it,” said Wentz. “Nothing for me that I’m overly concerned about. Coach is very straightforward, up-front guy. He addressed it in a team meeting, which I thought was really cool and what he meant by all of it. I feel very confident.”

Wentz has thrown for 1,390 yards through five weeks with ten touchdowns and six interceptions.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Commanders as -1 road favorites on the spread and -112 on the moneyline.