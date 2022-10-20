Yankees Staggering Strikeout Total At Forefront Of ALCS Game 1 Loss

The New York Yankees had a horrendous time trying to make contact at the plate in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The Bronx Bombers certainly didn’t live up to their nickname as the breeze from their swings-and-misses inside the batter’s box at Minute Maid Park could be felt all the way back in New York.

The Yankees struck out a staggering 17 times in a 4-2 loss to the Astros and the strikeout total was unsurprisingly one of the worst marks in franchise postseason history. The only time New York batters have been fanned more times in a single playoff game came in the 2020 ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, when they were punched out 18 times, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Matt Carpenter was the poster boy of New York’s offensive woes. Carpenter, who got his first start of the postseason and was slotted in as the team’s designated hitter, struck out in all four of hit at-bats. In the entire postseason, Carpenter has six at-bats and has struck out on every single one of them.

The Yankees did run into Houston’s ace Justin Verlander, who racked up 11 K’s through his six innings of work. At one point, the talented right-hander struck out six straight Yankees, which is the first time that’s happened to New York in the postseason since the 1963 World Series, courtesy of Sandy Koufax, per the broadcast.

The Yankees will look to avoid a similar offensive output in Game 2 of the series Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET.