Jeff Green Unleashes Poster Dunk On Fellow Former Celtic Kelly Olynyk

Jeff Green is 36 years old and entered his 16th year in the NBA, but the Nuggets forward showed in Denver’s opening game he hasn’t missed a step.

Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk learned that the hard way Wednesday night as Green took a pass, did a spin move guard Malik Beasley and dunked over his former Boston Celtics teammate.

Check out the poster jam below:

JEFF GREEN POSTER ? pic.twitter.com/rpJzOzCgE5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 20, 2022



Despite his 6-foot-11, 240-pound frame, Olynyk could only give the best of efforts as Green briefly found the fountain of youth, much to the shock of his Nuggets teammates, especially Aaron Gordon, who could not believe what he saw.

The Jazz got the last laugh, however, as Utah pulled off an upset win over the Nuggets at Vivint Arena with a 123-102 win. Despite his highlight dunk, Green scored six points on 2-for-5 shooting and grabbed four rebounds in 16 minutes. Olynyk was slightly better with eight points on 3-for-5 shooting, including 2-for-3 from the 3-point line in 15 minutes. But the 31-year-old had five personal fouls in the game.

Green and Olynyk were teammates in Boston for a year and a half from the 2013-14 season and part of the 2014-15 season before Green was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal with the New Orleans Pelicans that saw Tayshaun Prince, Austin Rivers and eventually 2020 first-round pick Aaron Nesmith arrive to the Celtics.