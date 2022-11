Brad Marchand may have started the season late but has been in midseason form since returning to the ice.

The Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres in the first game of a back-to-back Saturday night.

Marchand has played six games so far this season, totaling four goals and four assists for a total of eight points thus far.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Granite City Electric.