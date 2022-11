The Boston Bruins head into Thanksgiving with a loss.

Boston was unable to keep up its winning ways Wednesday night, falling on the road to the Florida Panthers, 5-2, for their third loss of the season.

Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and earned himself an assist on David Pastrnak’s goal.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.