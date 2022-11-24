Devils Fans Throw Debris Onto Ice As Win Streak Snapped By Maple Leafs

Devils fans didn’t take their team’s loss too well as they threw beer and debris onto the ice toward Maple Leafs players.
New Jersey’s 13-game win streak wasn’t extended Wednesday night as Toronto picked up the 2-1 win at Prudential Center. The win streak tied the longest in franchise history and made New Jersey one of the hottest teams in the NHL, along with the Boston Bruins. The frustration for Devils fans came from three disallowed goals. While anger is a normal reaction for a fan base, The Athletic’s Sean McIndoe noted the decisions to call back the goals were reasonable.
But New Jersey fans proceeded to throw debris onto the ice after a third goal was disallowed in the third period, and it forced Maple Leafs players to leave for the dressing room.
Forward Erik Haula was seen on the broadcast instructing the fans to cease their actions, but they wanted their frustrations to be known.
“I love the passion. (Passion) is great,” the 31-year-old said, per James Nichols of The Fourth Period. “I don’t care if I get a beer spilled on me. But I have gear on, there’s other people there (that don’t) and you’d hate to see somebody getting (hurt) because of that.”
Order was eventually restored, and the Devils finally got a goal, courtesy of Dougie Hamilton at the 14:52 mark in the third period, but New Jersey couldn’t break its franchise win streak.
Maple Leafs center John Tavares admitted it was disappointing to see the litter on the ice and said it was more satisfying to beat the crowd instead of the Devils, per David Alter of SI Media Group.
It certainly isn’t the best look for New Jersey, but its fans definitely made the end of the team’s winning streak a memorable occasion.