Devils Fans Throw Debris Onto Ice As Win Streak Snapped By Maple Leafs

Devils fans didn’t take their team’s loss too well as they threw beer and debris onto the ice toward Maple Leafs players.

New Jersey’s 13-game win streak wasn’t extended Wednesday night as Toronto picked up the 2-1 win at Prudential Center. The win streak tied the longest in franchise history and made New Jersey one of the hottest teams in the NHL, along with the Boston Bruins. The frustration for Devils fans came from three disallowed goals. While anger is a normal reaction for a fan base, The Athletic’s Sean McIndoe noted the decisions to call back the goals were reasonable.

But New Jersey fans proceeded to throw debris onto the ice after a third goal was disallowed in the third period, and it forced Maple Leafs players to leave for the dressing room.

Forward Erik Haula was seen on the broadcast instructing the fans to cease their actions, but they wanted their frustrations to be known.

“I love the passion. (Passion) is great,” the 31-year-old said, per James Nichols of The Fourth Period. “I don’t care if I get a beer spilled on me. But I have gear on, there’s other people there (that don’t) and you’d hate to see somebody getting (hurt) because of that.”