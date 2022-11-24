Celtics Wrap: Boston Bounces Back By Blowing Out Mavericks

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics rebounded from their first loss in three weeks with a dominant victory over the Dallas Mavericks, 125-112, at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

The Celtics improved to 14-4 on the year, while the Mavericks dropped to 9-8.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics came out flat in their loss Monday to the Chicago Bulls at United Center, missing open shots and reverting back to their ways of the NBA Finals and turning the ball over. The opposite was true Wednesday.

Boston came out firing on all cylinders against Dallas, pouring it on early and often. The Celtics scored 70 points by halftime on 54% shooting from the field and 52% shooting from beyond the arc — a stark contrast from their 44/38% performance in Chicago.

The Celtics and Mavericks both played pretty basic defense on each other’s superstars, blitzing Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum with double teams and running shooters off their spots. It didn’t really work for either side, as both players showed off their ability to make plays and get others involved. The C’s just knocked down their shots even as Sam Hauser and Grant Williams, the Celtics’ best three-point shooters, combined to go 1-for-6 from 3-point land, with everyone else combining to go 16-for-27. It was just that kind of night for Boston.

Though the Celtics let a 27-point lead dwindle down to nine in the fourth quarter, the outcome was never truly in question with the Mavericks eventually running out of time.