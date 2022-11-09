Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Enjoying Coaching ‘In City That Loves Hockey’

Even after a historic start to his first season at the helm of the Boston Bruins, coach Jim Montgomery can still fly somewhat under-the-radar around the streets and in restaurants in Boston.

“No, not consistently (recognized), which I’m thankful for,” Montgomery joked with reporters following practice Tuesday, as seen in team-provided video.

Not many would have predicted this start from Montgomery and the Bruins with Boston sporting the second-best record in the NHL at 11-2-0, only one win behind the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The stellar record and play alone have to put a smile on the 53-year-old’s face, and Montgomery explained what else he is enjoying so far during his time being the bench boss for an organization that has a passionate fan base.

“It’s nice to be in a city that loves hockey, it just comes down to that,” Montgomery said. “Even my kids notice it. We go out to a restaurant they notice it. So it’s flattering and at the time it makes you more cognizant and aware of your place in the city of Boston.”

Montgomery’s only other head coaching experience in the NHL came with the Dallas Stars, who he spent two seasons with from 2018-2020.

He’s had other coaching stops as well — he coached at the University of Denver for five seasons — but he certainly sees the differences coaching in Boston, especially when it comes to dealing with the media.