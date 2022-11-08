Celtics Wrap: Boston Holds Off Late Grizzlies Rally To Net Win

The Boston Celtics recorded their third straight win on Monday night by holding off the Memphis Grizzlies, 109-106, at FedExForum.

The Celtics improved to 7-3 while the Grizzlies went to 7-4 after losing on their home floor for the first time this season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics showed what happens when they play at their apex and did so for a large portion of the second quarter.

Boston blitzed the Grizzlies by going on a game-altering 20-0 run with superstar Jayson Tatum at the center of it. The run turned a nine-point deficit into a double-digit lead as the Celtics played to practically their maximum potential. The Celtics got it done on both ends during the stretch and showed just how dominant they can be with all the talent they can put on floor.

But the Celtics couldn’t sustain that level of play in the second half, which is something they are still working on as consistency has been a small issue so far at the beginning of the season. Boston actually trailed by a point heading into the fourth quarter.

The Celtics used another run, though, this time a 14-2 spurt in the final frame to seize control and put the Grizzlies away for good.