The Boston Bruins earned a hard-fought win Monday night.

The Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues by a score of 3-1 as Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal in the third period.

Charlie Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but could not record a point in the victory.

