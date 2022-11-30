Damien Harris Injury: Which Patriots Running Back Will Step Up?

Rhamondre Stevenson is Patriots’ No. 1 running back. That’s now an undisputed fact, whether Damien Harris is healthy or not.

But with Harris now dealing with a thigh injury that reportedly could sideline him for multiple weeks, New England needs someone else to share at least a small portion of the backfield workload with the explosive Stevenson.

Stevenson has been an absolute workhorse for the Patriots. Since Week 5, when Harris suffered the first of his three injuries this season, Stevenson has been on the field for 77.8% of the team’s offensive snaps. That’s the second-highest mark of any NFL running back during that span, trailing only New York Giants star Saquon Barkley (78.2%).

Overall, Stevenson has played 68% of New England’s offensive snaps, which would be the highest single-season snap rate of any Patriots back since at least 2012, when Pro-Football-Reference began recording that stat. No other has even topped 55%.

Stevenson hasn’t had any trouble handling that workload so far. He has yet to appear on the Patriots’ injury report, and he’s been extremely productive, leading the team in both rushing yards (680) and receptions (50). No Patriot in the Bill Belichick era has simultaneously been this effective as a rusher and receiver.

Stevenson also already has 100+ more rushing yards than any of the players above him on this list. https://t.co/reLcHBDsam — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 27, 2022

But Stevenson can’t be out there for every snap. No running back can. And since an injury to him would completely cripple the Patriots’ offense, they’ll need one of their less experienced, unproven backups to help spell Stevenson until Harris is healthy enough to return.