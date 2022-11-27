Bill Belichick Denies Comparing Rhamondre Stevenson To Tom Brady

FOXBORO, Mass. — NBC commentator Jason Garrett dropped a juicy nugget of news during Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings telecast, relaying that Bill Belichick had compared Rhamondre Stevenson’s rapid rise to both Tom Brady’s and Lawrence Taylor’s during his pregame production meeting.

Belichick has not hidden his adoration for Stevenson this season, leaping at any chance to praise New England’s impressive second-year running back. But he disputed Garrett’s account of their conversation when speaking with reporters Sunday.

Q: Jason Garrett mentioned on the NBC broadcast in your production meeting you compared, in his words, Rhamondre’s growth and development in such a short span to Tom Brady’s and Lawrence Taylor’s. If that’s true, can you expand upon that?

Belichick: “I’m not sure. You’d have to talk to Jason about that.”

Q: Well, that was his claim that what you said.

Belichick: “Yeah, I don’t really remember it quite that way.”

Q: Was that inaccurate?