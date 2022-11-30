Seven Problems Patriots Must Remedy To Pull Off Upset Over Bills

2. They started slow — and never woke up

Then: The Patriots trailed 14-0 after the first quarter and 27-3 at halftime, continuing a trend established in all of their late-season losses last year. That overwhelming deficit proved too much for Jones and company to overcome, with two late touchdown passes to Kendrick Bourne hardly denting Buffalo’s cushion.

Now: Falling behind my huge margins hasn’t been an issue for the 2022 Patriots. They were down 20 at half in their Week 1 loss to Miami but have been leading or trailing by less than a touchdown in each of their other four defeats. Last week, they instantly responded to an opening-drive Vikings touchdown with one of their own. But the Patriots have not been fast starters, either. That early touchdown against Minnesota was the first they’d scored in the first quarter all season. They rank 29th in the NFL in first-quarter scoring (2.3 points per game), ahead of only the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The Bills are second (6.5), trailing only the Seattle Seahawks.

3. They couldn’t stop the run

Then: It wasn’t just Allen who hurt the Patriots on the ground. New England allowed 174 rushing yards at a 6.0 yards-per-carry clip and did not record a single tackle for loss. The Patriots’ run defense allowed 170-plus yards in four of their final seven games last season.

Now: The Patriots haven’t been flawless against the run this season — the games against Jackson and Fields were rough ones — but they’ve been solid overall. They limited Nick Chubb in Week 6 (12 carries, 56 yards) and Dalvin Cook last Thursday (22 carries, 42 yards) and enter this week ranked in the top 10 in rushing yards allowed per game (ninth), yards allowed per carry (10th) and Football Outsiders’ rush defense DVOA (seventh). The Bills rank highly in conventional rushing metrics (eighth in yards per game, second in yards per carry) but much lower in advanced stats like DVOA (17th) and expected points added per play (26th).

4. They were awful on third down

Then: The Bills often bypassed third down entirely as they rampaged through the Patriots’ defense, but they were perfect in all of their meaningful third-down situations. They were 6-for-7 overall, but that included an end-of-game kneeldown. The Patriots were a respectable 7-for-14 on third down but faced third-and-6 or longer eight times and third-and-10 or longer four times.

Now: New England’s third-down defense generally has been stout this season, ranking tied for 10th in the NFL. But this Bills offense — ranked second in third-down conversion rate — will test that unit in ways few of its earlier opponents could. The Patriots’ offense, meanwhile, has struggled mightily in gotta-have-it situations, ranking a dismal 25th on third down. They’re also 31st in red-zone touchdown rate. Jones said the Patriots badly need improvement in both of those areas. The Bills’ defense has been very good in the red zone (fourth) but mediocre on third down (tied for 18th).

5. Buffalo dominated their cornerbacks

Then: It’s important to remember what the Patriots’ cornerback group looked like the last time these teams played. With Jalen Mills and reserve Shaun Wade unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 and Jonathan Jones on injured reserve, New England rolled out J.C. Jackson, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant, Justin Bethel, D’Angelo Ross and De’Vante Bausby against one of the league’s most prolific passing attacks. The Patriots were forced to start Williams — and give him 41 defensive snaps — just two weeks after making him a healthy scratch. Every one of those players struggled, including Pro Bowler Jackson, and New England’s safeties weren’t any better.

Now: This might be the biggest and most important difference between these two matchups. The Patriots no longer have Jackson, who left for a big-money contract in free agency, but they’re much, much, much deeper at corner than they were last January with Jones and Mills starting on the outside, Bryant manning the slot and rookies Jack Jones and Marcus Jones contributing in rotational roles. Can this new group stop Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie? We’ll see. They were just torched by Vikings star Justin Jefferson, and the Diggs/Davis combo is one of the NFL’s best. Bryant also would like to forget his one-sided meetings with McKenzie last season. But the Patriots at least are much better equipped to combat that group than they were a year ago.