The Bruins’ win streak was snapped at seven games Saturday night when Boston lost 2-1 against the Atlantic Division rival Maple Leafs in Toronto.

It was the B’s first loss since Oct. 18 and Boston’s lowest offensive output of the season. The Black and Gold’s lone tally was a penalty shot goal scored by Brad Marchand in the second period.

