Four Position Players Red Sox Could Target In MLB Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of voids to fill all over the diamond, which could make them major players in the free-agent market this offseason.

With many needs, the Red Sox could be in on players at multiple positions, making the possibilities of who they might target seemingly endless.

The Red Sox sure could use a starting-caliber outfielder and could set their eyes on bringing in an infielder, especially given the uncertain future of star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. And that just might be the start of it if Boston looks to upgrade in other areas.

With what starting pitchers and relievers the Red Sox could possibly target already covered, let’s take a look at four position players they could be in pursuit of over the coming months:

Josh Bell

The Red Sox were linked to Bell at this year’s Major League Baseball trading deadline, but the Washington Nationals dealt the slugging first baseman out west to the San Diego Padres.

Bell, who turned 30 in August, might prove just to be a rental for the Padres and now with the seven-year veteran on the open market, it might entice the Red Sox to push to sign him without having to give up anything in return.

While Bell struggled at the plate in San Diego, his bat is his biggest asset. Bell finished the campaign with a .266 batting average to go along with 17 home runs, 29 doubles and 71 RBIs. He also smacked two home runs in the Padres’ run to the National League Championship Series.