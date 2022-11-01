Four Teams Aaron Judge Could Sign With In MLB Free Agency

New York Yankees right-handed hitting slugger Aaron Judge is the most anticipated name to hit the Major League Baseball free agency market this offseason.

After crushing a career-best — and record-setting/breaking — 62 home runs while also hitting .311/.425/.686 with 131 RBIs, Judge couldn’t do himself any more justice before entering the market in search of a well-deserved payday. The question remains: from who?

With that being said, here are five teams that could land Judge this upcoming offseason:

New York Mets

Wouldn’t this be fun? And for Judge, extremely convenient.

Citi Field, which is just seven miles away from Yankee Stadium, would be an epic new home for Judge. This potential landing spot would absolutely send the city of New York into a frenzy and should surely put a smile on team owner Steve Cohen’s face.

After following their 101-win regular season with a National League wild card round bounce against the San Diego Padres, the Mets undoubtedly need to get active in the market this offseason. After tying the series in game two and rallying to put seven runs on the scoreboard, the offense deflated, despite second thoughts of Joe Musgrove’s ears. The Mets finished second in batting average (.259) among all MLB teams and 15th in home runs.

Adding Judge would make sense from both an offensive and marketing standpoint.