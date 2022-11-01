How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds The Dolphins made aggressive moves to compete in the AFC by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday.

Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.

The trades made Miami winners at the NFL trade deadline and presents a danger to the New England Patriots for a potential playoff berth. But oddsmakers weren’t too impressed.

Before Tuesday, the Dolphins had 30-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook. After the trade deadline, their odds didn’t shift, despite former quarterback Robert Griffin III believing the moves would be a significant boost for Miami.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds 🧐



Pre-Chubb trade: +3000

Post-Chubb trade: +3000 pic.twitter.com/3E8y9cSaiE — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 1, 2022

That statement isn’t necessarily wrong, but when looking at the big picture, Chubb and Wilson alone don’t make the Dolphins a better team than the Chiefs or the Bills, who made a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for running back Nyheim Hines at the deadline.

Miami’s Super Bowl odds places it below the Baltimore Ravens and tied with the Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers among AFC contenders — Cincinnati is slightly ahead at 28-to-1 on Caesars.

Buffalo remain favorites to win Super Bowl LVII at +230 odds on both sportsbooks, and Kansas City has +650 odds on BetMGM and +700 odds on Caesars to win at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

While the Dolphins weren’t winners for oddsmakers, the trades will likely make them a better team as they stand 5-3 heading into Week 9.