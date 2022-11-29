Has Robert Saleh Reconsidered Jets QB Plan With Mike White-Zach Wilson?

The New York Jets quarterback room continues to have question marks moving forward despite Mike White’s performance Sunday.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh made the decision to bench Zach Wilson in favor of White for their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears after Wilson had an impressively bad showing against the New England Patriots in Week 11. White answered the call with arguably the best outing of any Jets quarterback this year as he finished the game against the Bears with 325 yards through the air, three touchdowns, a 149.3 passer rating and most importantly — a win.

So as a result, you’d think White has the job locked now and would force Saleh to reconsider the mindset of getting Wilson back into the fold sometime this season? Well, if you did think that’d be the case, you’d be wrong.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini asked the head coach about reconsidering the initial plan where he planned to get the 2021 second-overall pick back on the field this season. Saleh was unwavering with his plan.

“No, like I said, we’re going to go week to week,” Saleh told reporters, per team-provided transcript. “There’s things that we?d love to see Zach accomplish over the course of, we’ll call it a reset, and this is Mike White’s opportunity, that doesn’t change. So, Mike’s got an opportunity to go stack another great day up this week and when we feel like Zach is ready to roll, he’s going to roll.”

There’s no doubt the Jets would like to see Wilson figure himself out, but New York took long enough to give White a shot at the helm after his outings last season. After all, when Wilson had to miss the start of the season, Saleh went with Joe Flacco instead.

NFL fans will have to wait and see how long of a leash White has, but if he keeps putting up numbers like he did Sunday, it’ll be tough for Wilson to touch the lineup again this season and potentially beyond.