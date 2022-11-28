Deebo Samuel Blasts Former 49er For Perceived Jimmy Garoppolo Slight

The dust has barely settled following Week 12, but it appears the animosity for the 49ers-Dolphins Week 13 matchup is already boiling.

San Francisco and Miami hold a slim lead in the NFC West and AFC East, respectively, which makes this Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium an important one for both teams.

There also is added intrigue with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel heading back to San Francisco to take on his former mentor Kyle Shanahan. The current Dolphins head coach has brought similar 49ers concepts and players with him to Miami, and some were, of course, asked to compare Tua Tagovailoa and Jimmy Garoppolo.

“We have way better talent here,” Raheem Mostert told GoLongTD.com’s Tyler Dunne about the Dolphins, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Tristi Rodriguez. “It’s going to get spooky.”

On Tagovailoa, Mostert added: “We have a quarterback who can actually sling it.”

The eighth-year veteran simply was praising his own team and didn’t intend to bash Garoppolo, which he pointed out when his comments made their way toward 49ers fans.

“What click bait. Not once did I dog Jimmy G in my interview,” Mostert tweeted Sunday night. “Did I praise our QB1?! Hell yeah I did!! But I also threw out compliments to my former QB. But hey let?s leave that part out?”