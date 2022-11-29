How Mac Jones Won Over Patriots Players Amid Intense Criticism

FOXBORO, Mass. — Time will tell whether Mac Jones truly is the Patriots’ long-term answer at quarterback.

But if the 24-year-old goes on to have a long, successful career in New England, we might look back on the “Zappe Fever” era as a turning point for Jones.

It’s been tough sledding for Jones and the Patriots offense since the start of the season. With Matt Patricia calling plays, New England has regressed to 21st in the NFL in yards per game, 18th in scoring and 31st in red-zone touchdown percentage. Predictably, fans and pundits have pinned the struggles on Jones, who enjoyed a very impressive rookie campaign in 2021.

The criticism peaked during a wild stretch from Weeks 4 through 7, when Jones was sidelined with an ankle injury and rookie Bailey Zappe captivated the hearts and minds of Patriots fans. Jones got booed off the field in his first game back, and a few days later. Bill Belichick did nothing to indicate he was sold on Jones as New England’s franchise QB.

It was a tough stretch for the 2021 first-round pick, who’s coming off a great game against the Minnesota Vikings and whose job now appears safe.

The tumultuous month also might’ve helped the first-time captain, at least in one respect. During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers revealed that Jones won over teammates with the way he handled himself amid immense outside criticism.

Here’s Meyers’ full exchange with reporters, with questions paraphrased: