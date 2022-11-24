Jeremy Swayman Looks To ‘Move Forward’ After Loss Vs. Panthers

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman struggled, as did the team overall, losing against the Florida Panthers, 5-2, at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday to snap their seven-game win streak.

During Swayman’s previous showing, against the Chicago Blackhawks, both he and the Bruins were dominant. However, the Panthers gave the Bruins more than a run for their money, scoring on three occasions in five power-play opportunities after just two periods — becoming just the third team to score five or more goals against Boston this season.

The 24-year-old shared his optimistic outlook following the loss, intending to shake off the rough showing and utilize it as a learning experience.

“Obviously, I wanted to make some saves at timely matter, but they definitely capitalized,” Swayman said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Wanna learn from that and definitely take the positives and move forward. Their tendency was to bump into the middle. So I wanted to stay on my feet, but obviously, he read it well. … I learn from it. You know, I’m not gonna let that happen again. So make sure I take every pass true and stay square to the puck.”

Swayman finished the contest allowing four goals — the second-most allowed from him this season — against the Panthers, while three came on the power play. It was the third time in six appearances Swayman had allowed three or more goals against opponents.

“You wanna make sure you’re making saves, regardless if it’s a man advantage or not,” Swayman said. “So again, I’m taking positives out of it and obviously moving forward.”

The Bruins, who remain the best team in the NHL through 20 games at 17-3, will next face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.