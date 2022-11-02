New Phillies Tradition Continues At Game 4 Of 2022 World Series

The Phillies’ run to the World Series in 2022 has been memorable, with Philadelphia fans reveling in the spotlight and adopting some new traditions along the way.

The most notable tradition has come via music, as the Phillies took a page out of the 2022 Red Sox’s playbook to adopt a “Dancing on My Own” cover by Calum Scott and Tiesto. Former Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber took the anthem with him from Boston to Philadelphia, helping fuel a second-consecutive League Championship Series appearance for the 29-year-old.

That story has been told 1,000,000 times, however, a lesser-known tradition that has been adopted by Phillies fans could only catch on in Philadelphia.

The urinals at Citizens Bank Park really have Astros cards in them ? pic.twitter.com/SiZBQ6GqdZ — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 2, 2022

That’s right, Citizens Bank Park has gotten some new decorations, with Houston Astros trading cards being thrown in the Philadelphia urinals for the World Series.

This isn’t the first time this tactic has been done. San Diego Padres did the same thing with Los Angeles Dodgers cards, while Phillies fans turned it around on the Padres for the NLCS and haven’t stopped since.

Will the tactic have an effect on the on-field product? Probably not, but the Phillies, who are undefeated at home this postseason, likely won’t be putting a stop to it anytime soon. Game 4 of the World Series is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET on Wednesday.