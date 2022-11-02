Mac Jones Sticking With This Offensive Philosophy He Learned In High School

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been a tried and true method for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to this point.

And the second-year pro doesn’t plan to stray away from the philosophy of “you’ll never go broke taking a profit” anytime soon. It has become an integral part of Jones’ offensive makeup.

“Yeah, and it will always be that way,” Jones said Wednesday following practice.

It’s an ideology Jones has adhered to ever since he was a teenager playing football in Jacksonville, Fla., at The Bolles School, where he also had a humorous nickname.

“My high school offensive line coach, Coach Lance (Picard), he told me that,” Jones said. “He used to call me Sunshine, too. So he’s like, ‘Sunshine, you’ll never go broke taking a profit.’ We ran the wing-T, so if the back was open, give it to him and let him get the 5, 10 yards and good things will happen.”

Jones’ strength is trying to pick a defense apart with short and intermediate throws, and he emphasized his philosophy with a more well-known football adage of “taking what the defense gives.” But what has hampered Jones in trying to ascend is his inability to protect the football.

The 2021 first-round pick has thrown an interception in each game he has played in this season, including tossing a season-high three picks in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In 22 career regular-season games, Jones has thrown at least one interception in 14 of them.