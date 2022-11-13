NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette Nearly Missed Germany Game For Non-Injury Reason

Leonard Fournette reportedly was close to taking in the Buccaneers’ Week 10 game as a spectator, and we’re not talking about standing on Tampa Bay’s sideline.

Tom Brady and company are in Germany this weekend for an important matchup with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday reported the Bucs were close to entering the contest without their feature running back, but not because of an injury or strategic decision.

“Sources say running back Leonard Fournette had to get a replacement passport, which was delayed in the mail because of weather, leaving the Bucs wondering for much of the week whether Fournette would travel with the team or make it to Germany at all,” the NFL insiders wrote in a column published to NFL.com.

“Both Fournette’s team and the Bucs worked throughout the week to get the situation resolved. The passport finally arrived around noon Eastern on Thursday, just hours before the Bucs’ plane departed, and Fournette was on it.”

Missing a game could have been a serious detriment to Fournette, who needs to prove to the Bucs he deserves the bulk of touches and targets out of the backfield. The sixth-year pro rushed for over 65 yards only once in Tampa Bay’s first nine games and he’s only scored two touchdowns on the ground this season. All the while, Rachaad White’s recent play suggests the rookie back should be featured in the Bucs’ offense more prominently.

Tampa Bay and Seattle are set to kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET.