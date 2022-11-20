Patriots Player Doesn’t Feel He Committed Penalty On Marcus Jones Punt Return

“I feel like I was in front of him and I feel like it was pretty clean,” Wilson said inside New England’s locked room. “I was gonna be super disappointed if they would’ve called it. I’m just happy they didn’t and we was able to get the win.”

Wilson added: “As I was running, I felt confident that I was in front of him. That’s why I blocked him the way I did. I feel like, if it was close, I probably would’ve just given him a (push).”

The Patriots likely would’ve sent out Nick Folk for about a 40-yard field goal try had the penalty been called. So, the non-call might not have mattered in the end.

“I tried to deliver that last-minute block,” Wilson said. “I don’t know if he would’ve caught him or not. I just wanted to catch him, just in case he was close enough to try to sweep (Jones’) ankles. Regardless, I feel like we would’ve had a chance to win the game.”

As for Hardee, he took the high road while speaking with reporters.

“I tried to track (Jones) down, and I got hit,” the Jets cornerback said. “Whether it was on the side or in the back it wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t up to my standards, it wasn’t up to the Jets’ standards. I put it on me. I’ll go and work harder, go in the film room more. To do whatever I can to make this team better. To make the special teams group better.

“It’s not all on me, it’s eleven guys on the field. But me being the captain, I’m always going to point the finger at me first.”