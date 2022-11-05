Playing Malcolm Brogdon Over Marcus Smart In Crunch Time Right Call Vs. Bulls

For the majority of crunch time against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, it was strange to not see Marcus Smart all over the court.

And while Smart did make one of his quintessential winning plays by keeping an offensive rebound alive with just over 40 seconds remaining, the Celtics really didn’t use him to close out the Bulls and notch a 123-119 win at TD Garden.

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who is keeping that label for now, practically benched Smart during the stretch run in favor of Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White.

It ended up being the right choice by Mazzulla as Brogdon was an offensive catalyst off the bench, netting a season-high 25 points on an incredibly efficient 9-for-10 shooting.

“I’m comfortable finishing games,” Brogdon told reporters, per the team. “I’ve been doing it my whole career.”

White also proved his worth, hitting a couple of key baskets in the final minutes, including sinking a 3-pointer with 1:07 left. Brogdon ended up playing a season-high 29 minutes as his time on the court chewed into Smart’s playing time. Smart recorded a season-low 25 minutes played, including only seeing 1:43 of action in the fourth quarter, which was the least amount of minutes played in the stanza by any member of the Celtics who saw the floor.

Some of that had to do with Smart being in foul trouble, which the veteran guard can only blame himself for. Mazzulla put Smart back into the game with seven minutes left in regulation, only for Smart to pick up an offensive foul and a shooting foul within 37 seconds. That put Smart at five fouls and forced him back to the bench.