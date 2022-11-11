What It Costs To Sign Xander Bogaerts, According To Experts

What could make someone like Xander Bogaerts walk away from a guaranteed $60 million? The chance to make at least three times as much certainly helps.

That’s the no-brainer case for Bogaerts, who opted out of his remaining three years with the Red Sox — leaving the $60 million on the table — to become a free agent. Opting out almost always was going to be Bogaerts’ decision, of course, unless his play or health really fell off the table in the seasons leading up to this winter.

Bogaerts on Thursday won his fifth career Silver Slugger for a season in which he hit .307 with an .833 OPS. He was a nearly six-win player by Baseball Reference’s wins-above-replacement formula. He has missed a grand total of 41 games over the last four seasons.

Neither his play nor his health dropped off, so here we are.

The questions now are obvious: Which team will sign Bogaerts, and how much will it cost them to do so?

With free agency upon us, ’tis the season for predictions and projections. Everyone has an opinion, some more informed than others, and we took a look around the worldwide web for trusted resources forecasting free agency.

For the sake of the exercise, we’re looking just at contract projections to get an idea of what it might cost to sign (or in Boston’s case, re-sign) a player like Bogaerts.