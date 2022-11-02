Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots

Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013.

It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass.

This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in the Chiefs’ side when Tom Brady still was quarterbacking New England. It also has nothing to do with his old rivalry against fellow future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski. Kelce’s disdain for playing the six-time Super Bowl champions on the road is centered around the fans.

“I’m not sure if it’s mutual, but I absolutely hate playing the Patriots. I’m mad at them calling out my mom in the stands,” Kelce said on the “New Heights” podcast, as transcribed by Patriots Wire. “Your momma jokes are cool, just when you say them to me, not my mom. Like when mom’s leaving the stadium, she’s getting heckled, you know, that’s just (expletive) low blows, man. A lot of people say they go into New England and just get a bad taste in their mouth about Patriots fans.”

Fortunately for Kelce, he probably isn’t going to have to make a trek to New England this campaign. The Patriots and the Chiefs aren’t scheduled to meet in the regular season and it’s highly unlikely New England earns a higher AFC playoff seed than Kansas City.

That is if Mac Jones and company even qualify for the postseason at all.