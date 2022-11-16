Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Have Yankees Touched Base With Shortstop?

Xander Bogaerts will be sought after this offseason after opting out of the final three years of his deal with the Boston Red Sox.

The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly have “real interest” in the shortstop, but Boston’s biggest rival also appears to have “touched base” with the 2022 Silver Slugger Award winner. The New York Yankees, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, have connected with Bogaerts early in the free agent period.

“Beyond re-signing star first baseman Anthony Rizzo to what amounts to a $40 million deal for two years plus an option Tuesday,” Heyman wrote, “they have made several surprising free-agent connections, including with marquee shortstops Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts and also crosstown center-field star Brandon Nimmo.”

The Yankees don’t need to prioritize a shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in their farm system, but if New York is able to add someone like Bogaerts, Turner or Correa, there’s no reason to think the Bronx Bombers would turn down that opportunity.

Plus, the Yankees’ top priority should be making sure Aaron Judge re-signs with them.

Bogaerts is a free agent for the first time in his Major League Baseball career. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has reiterated a few times that the shortstop is their No. 1 priority.

The offseason is young and we’re sure this is only the start of players being connected to teams.