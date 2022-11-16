Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Among Athletes Named In FTX Class-Action Lawsuit

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities have been sued in a class action that seeks to recover damages following the company’s dramatic and sudden collapse. One of those celebrities was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner on Wednesday reported Oklahoma resident Edwin Garrison filed a complaint Tuesday in Florida federal court. The class-action lawsuit could involve thousands “if not millions” of consumers nationwide who were enrolled in yield-bearing cryptocurrency accounts with FTX; Garrison contends constitute unregistered securities.

The crypto exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last Friday despite Bankman-Fried assuring customers in now-deleted tweets the company and their assets were fine, per The New York Times.

In a statement on Twitter, the company said Bankman-Fried had resigned, with John J. Ray III, a corporate turnaround specialist, taking over as chief executive.

“Now, the bankruptcy has set up a rush among investors and customers to salvage funds from what remains of FTX. A surge of customers tried to withdraw funds from the platform this week, and the company couldn’t meet the demand. The exchange owes as much as $8 billion, according to people familiar with its finances,” the New York Times reported.

FTX was seen as the most stable crypto exchange and received press from mainstream ads, including a Super Bowl spot, and celebrity endorsements. But its sudden collapse has coincided with a down market in crypto currencies like Bitcoin.

“The Deceptive and failed FTX Platform was based upon false representations and deceptive conduct,” the suit reads, per the Washington Examiner.