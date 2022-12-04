Aaron Rodgers Remains Ruthless Toward Bears After Comeback Win

Even with all the struggles the Green Bay Packers have experienced this season, Aaron Rodgers still found a way to burn the Chicago Bears on and off the field.

The Packers were down 19-10 heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field as Justin Fields and the Bears had played a good football game up until that point. But as Rodgers has done to Chicago for years now, he managed to lead them to a comeback and victory. Green Bay scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth as A.J. Dillon and Christian Watson each had a rushing touchdown.

Rodgers, who threw for one touchdown on the day, continued to play to his “I still own you” comment from the 2021-22 season by hitting the Bears faithful with a salute after the game.

Rodgers with a salute to Bears fans ?? @Packers pic.twitter.com/xrRgz1t8uZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 4, 2022

The 39-year-old quarterback wasn’t done there, however, as he had more to say in his postgame interview on the field.

“You never know when it’s going to be your last one,” Rodgers said, per the FOX broadcast video. “You know, they got great fans here in Chicago but it’s truly been a second home for me. We’d have a lot of big wins here over the years, a lot of great moments with (Randall Cobb) Cobby and so many other guys over the years. So it’s fun to come back here, get a win, and let the fans know I’m still here.”

Rodgers now is 24-5 against the Bears in his 18-year career.