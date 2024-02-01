BC Head Coach Jeff Hafley Bolts For NFL Defensive Coordinator Job

The New England Patriots aren’t the only local team who will have a new head coach next season.

Boston College will be in the same situation after Jeff Hafley reportedly made a stunning move Wednesday to leave the Eagles and head back to the NFL coaching ranks.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Hafley is departing from BC to become the next defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

“He wants to go coach football again in a league that is all about football,” a source told ESPN, per Thamel. “College coaching has become fundraising, NIL and recruiting your own team and transfers. There’s no time to coach football anymore. A lot of things that he went back to college for have disappeared.”

Hafley spent four seasons at the helm of BC, amassing an underwhelming 22-26 record. The Eagles were bowl eligible in three of Hafley’s four seasons and he guided the program to its first bowl win since 2016 this season when it beat SMU in the Fenway Bowl.

This isn’t the first time Hafley has been a positional coach in the NFL. He spent two seasons from 2012-13 coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive backs before having another two-year stint being the secondary coach for the Cleveland Browns. Hafley enjoyed a three-year run from 2016-18 as the defensive backs coach with the San Francisco 49ers before rejoining the college football world as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in 2019.

Halfey takes over for Joe Barry, who the Packers fired last week after three seasons as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator.