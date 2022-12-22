Bengals Star Will Play Against Patriots Despite Significant Injury

New England will host Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon

The New England Patriots offensive line will face a difficult and unexpected test Saturday afternoon.

Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is expected to play in the Week 16 contest at Gillette Stadium, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor revealed Thursday afternoon. Hendrickson broke his wrist during the Bengals’ Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns and was expected to miss a few games, but apparently will return after missing just Week 15.

One of the best edge rushers in football, Hendrickson posted six sacks and 29 tackles before suffering his injury.

While this certainly is good news for the Bengals, expectations for Hendrickson probably should be tempered. Playing through a broken wrist won’t be easy, and New England on Sunday found a way to neutralize star Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

The Patriots and Bengals are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer/USA TODAY Sports Images
