Bills Fans Throw Snowballs At Dolphins Wideout Tyreek Hill

Buffalo Bills fans are known for breaking tables and throwing all sorts of objects on the field, which they did Saturday night with the Miami Dolphins visiting Highmark Stadium.

Bills Mafia targeted star Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, hurling plenty of snowballs in his direction after he couldn’t come up with a pass in the end zone on second-and-goal early in the second quarter. Hill seemed pretty unfazed by the powdery white stuff whizzing by him, which you can see here.

It still was quite a scene that usually isn’t seen at an NFL game. Buffalo had been blanketed by lake-effect snow, leading to the Bills and Dolphins playing their AFC East clash in somewhat of a winter wonderland. But leave it up to Bills fans to take advantage of it and start chucking snowballs around, which led to a message displayed on the stadium scoreboard to stop the act.

Bills fans weren’t just throwing snow to get under the skin of Hill. It became a celebration of sorts to fling it in every direction, especially onto the field, when Buffalo scored its first two touchdowns of the night.

The actions from the Bills fans in attendance felt reminiscent of when New England Patriots fans threw snow around Gillette Stadium during a Dec. 7, 2003 contest against the same Dolphins when Tedy Bruschi picked off a pass from Jay Fielder and slid into the end zone.

But this was a different situation, with Bills fans aiming the snow at Hill, which he couldn’t have been happy about.