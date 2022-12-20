Bruins’ Connor Clifton Sets Record Straight On ‘Cliffy Hockey’ Nickname

BOSTON — Connor Clifton’s been around for quite awhile, but Boston Bruins fans are still learning new things about him. For instance, he’s not the biggest fan of his long-standing nickname.

That’s right, the man known as “Cliffy Hockey” across New England could do without the nickname.

The startling revelation came after the Bruins’ dominant win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night. Clifton, who scored a goal and had an assist in the effort, helped Boston overcome a shaky second period and put the finishing touches on the win late.

It was a notable effort from the 27-year-old, who has come on strong in 2022 and stepped up big whenever the Bruins have needed him to. In 31 games played, Clifton is a plus-13, has three goals, eight assists and 11 points — all career-high numbers. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery made sure to recognize his young defenseman after the game, but slid in a late note about Clifton’s nickname while he was at it.

“Let me say, I do not like the term Cliffy Hockey. How it was born was out of him being too reckless,” Montgomery said postgame.

The admission from Boston’s bench minder was brought up to Clifton in the Bruins’ locker room, where he admitted to agreeing with his coach.

“I never liked it, to be honest,” Clifton said.