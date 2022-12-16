Bruins Goalies Reveal Awesome Winter Classic Masks

The 2023 Winter Classic is fast approaching and we know what the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys will look like.

And we got our first glimpse of the goalie masks Friday.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman will wear custom pads and helmets for the annual event that will take place at Fenway Park, and the two goalies revealed what they’ll be donning come Jan. 2.

Ullmark, who likely will be the Winter Classic starter given how solid he’s been throughout the 2022-23 NHL season for the Bruins, pays homage to Andy Moog with a bear on the front of the entire goalie mask. In the video released by the Bruins, Ullmark also reveals four polar bears on the back, which represents his family. The pads Ullmak will wear are based on what Byron Dafoe wore while he was with the Black and Gold from 1997 to 2002.

Swayman, meanwhile, went the baseball route and has former Boston Red Sox players Ted Williams, David Ortiz and Curt Schilling on his helmet.

These certainly will look nice on the ice at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.

Puck drop for the Winter Classic between the Bruins and the Penguins is set for Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. ET.