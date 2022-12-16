Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Ugly Shootout Loss Vs. Kings

It was a tough Thursday night for the Bruins who surrendered a two-goal lead to ultimately lose in a shootout to the Los Angeles Kings.

Not much went right for Boston in the third period as it couldn’t capitalize on the power play as frustrations began to creep in.

Things won’t always go the Bruins’ way, and still remain one of the top teams in the NHL, but losing a winnable never is a good feeling for a team that has had such success on home ice this season.

Here are four takeaways from Thursday’s loss.

Frustration got the best of the Bruins

The Bruins led 2-0 at one point and looked well on their way to their 24th win of the season. But breakdowns on the power play really hurt the B’s and allowed the Kings to come back and ultimately win.

“I sensed frustration, to be honest,” head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the game. “I think our first period was OK, I thought our second period started off really well and we started doing a lot of really good things. And then when we got up 2-0, we got away from those things that were giving us success.”

Penalties also hurt the Bruins. And even though Montgomery had no issue with Brad Marchand’s OT penalty, he thought many of them ended up being “retaliatory.”