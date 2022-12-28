Bruins Notes: Cam Talbot, Jeremy Swayman Put Together ‘Grade A’ Duel

There was only so much the Boston Bruins could do Tuesday night, as they fell to the Senators despite firing everything they had at Ottawa goalie Cam Talbot.
Talbot made 49 saves on the night, robbing the Bruins of multiple should-be goals and forcing Boston’s skaters to tip their caps.
“It seemed like we were giving Cam all he could handle,” Jake DeBrusk said following the loss, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Got to give him a lot of credit, honestly… It sucks we couldn’t get the two points but it was a barrage of shots. We gave it our best chance, just gotta give credit to him.”
Talbot was superb Tuesday, but Jeremy Swayman was just as impressive down the stretch.
“Honestly, there was a lot of Grade A’s today,” DeBrusk said postgame. “We probably gave up a few more (shots) than we’d like. Felt like there was breakaways kind of just happening randomly, but Sway was there to answer every single one.”
Montgomery agreed with DeBrusk’s assessment.
“He sure does (have his swagger back),” Montgomery said postgame. “I thought he was excellent throughout the game. Their goalie obviously had to make a lot of big-time saves in the third, but Sway made a lot of big-time saves throughout the game.”
The Bruins’ goalie got the loss, but was more focused on how well his teammates played to get back into the game in the third period.
“Awesome comeback in the third.” Swayman said. “I thought the guys played so well. They took initiative, but hats off to Talbot. It was a fun goalie battle.
“… I’ve had my fair share of adversity so far and I’m trying to use that to my advantage. I just want to move forward and take the positives from each game.”
Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Senators game:
— Brad Marchand skated in his 900th game Tuesday. The 34-year-old made his NHL debut with the Bruins on Oct. 21 2009 against the Nashville Predators.
— Patrice Bergeron opened the scoring against Ottawa, or so we thought. The Bruins captain had his second-period goal disallowed after Senators coach D.J. Smith successfully challenged the play for offsides. The goal came 33 seconds after Boston entered its offensive zone, with the Bruins being subject to some bad luck.
— Pavel Zacha scored his first goal in 18 games Tuesday, snapping an admittedly annoying streak for the veteran.
“A lot of guys talked to me,” Zacha said postgame. “They value what I’m doing on the ice, creating scoring chances there for our players. The way we’re playing as a team helps you mentally and physically.”
