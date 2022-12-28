Bruins Notes: Cam Talbot, Jeremy Swayman Put Together ‘Grade A’ Duel

There was only so much the Boston Bruins could do Tuesday night, as they fell to the Senators despite firing everything they had at Ottawa goalie Cam Talbot.

Talbot made 49 saves on the night, robbing the Bruins of multiple should-be goals and forcing Boston’s skaters to tip their caps.

“It seemed like we were giving Cam all he could handle,” Jake DeBrusk said following the loss, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Got to give him a lot of credit, honestly… It sucks we couldn’t get the two points but it was a barrage of shots. We gave it our best chance, just gotta give credit to him.”

Talbot was superb Tuesday, but Jeremy Swayman was just as impressive down the stretch.

“Honestly, there was a lot of Grade A’s today,” DeBrusk said postgame. “We probably gave up a few more (shots) than we’d like. Felt like there was breakaways kind of just happening randomly, but Sway was there to answer every single one.”

Montgomery agreed with DeBrusk’s assessment.

“He sure does (have his swagger back),” Montgomery said postgame. “I thought he was excellent throughout the game. Their goalie obviously had to make a lot of big-time saves in the third, but Sway made a lot of big-time saves throughout the game.”