Hailie Deegan Will Join ThorSport Racing For 2023 NASCAR Truck Series

Hailie Deegan will join ThorSport Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. ThorSport will make the move back to Ford along with the 21-year-old’s arrival.

ThorSport, which is owned by Duke and Rhonda Thorson, fielded Fords from 2018-2020 after a six-year tenure with Toyota from 2012-2017. Deegan had spent the last two seasons with David Gilliland Racing in the No. 1 Ford, but DGR’s shift to Toyota left the driver’s future in 2023 up in the air until Thursday’s announcement.

“Well guys, I found my self a new home for 2023!” Deegan wrote on Instagram. “Gonna be headed with @ford to @thorsport_racing. Beyond excited to be apart of this team. You can go ahead and checkout my YouTube channel to see my first time at the shop!”

Deegan earned a career-best sixth-place finish in October at Talladega Superspeedway. The 21-year-old Deegan netted a career-best two top 10s in 2022, ending the year 21st in the final driver standings.

She will join a ThorSport program filled with veteran experience. Three-time Truck Series champion Matt Crafton will return to the No. 88 Ford for his 23rd season, his 22nd with ThorSport. 2021 champion Ben Rhodes and 2022 Championship 4 contender Ty Majeski also will return to ThorSport in 2023.

Deegan debuted in the Xfinity Series on Oct. 15 in the SS-Green Light Racing at Las Vegas. She finished on the lead lap in 13th, the best result in Xfinity Series history for a woman in a series debut.