Japan Vs. Croatia Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Japan has been the story of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will take on Croatia on Monday with a shot at the quarterfinals on the line.

There’s no denying Japan has been on a Cinderella-type run as crucial wins over Spain and Germany earned it an opportunity to be in this game. Croatia, however, has had impressive dominance in its last 10 World Cup matches with its only loss coming in the final against France in 2018.

Croatia is the favorite heading into the matchup with Japan as they sit at +100 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch Japan-Croatia online and on TV.

When: Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports