Jaylen Brown Provides Colorful Explanation For Celtics’ Shooting Woes

Jaylen Brown didn’t hold back when explaining the recent woes of the Celtics’ offense.

Boston suffered its second-straight loss Sunday, falling to the Orlando Magic by a score of 95-92. The Celtics struggled the entire game from the field, including shooting 11-for-43 from three-point range.

The team was without Jayson Tatum due to “personal reasons” but that isn’t an excuse for the poor shooting. Boston’s offense isn’t as good as it was at the start of the season and it’s showing.

Brown, who led the Celtics with 24 points, didn’t hold back when he was asked about the recent problems on offense.

“That’s just the NBA,” Brown said, per NBC Sports Boston provided video. “That’s just how the journey goes sometimes, you know what I mean? If you thought we were going to shoot lights out for the whole season — (expletive) I wish. It never goes like that. But that’s a part of why you love basketball. Why I love basketball.

“Tonight I didn’t play my best game offensively. I missed a lot of shots I know I can (expletive) make. I know we missed a lot of shots as a team that I know we can make but that’s why you love the game. You know what I mean? Every game has its own story. Man, you know hang your head. We still got 50-plus games left to go. Like so what we shot 30 percent tonight against a team we should have beat. We learn from it and we move forward and we pick each other up.”

No holding back from Brown and it’s expected after the success Boston had early in the season.