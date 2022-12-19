Patriots Wideout Disagrees With Controversial Raiders Touchdown

Count DeVante Parker among those who believed Keelan Cole did not get both feet down on his late touchdown against the Patriots.

The New England wide receiver took to Twitter on Sunday to dispute Cole’s game-tying score, which came in the final minute of the Patriots’ 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

“That was not no damn td,” tweeted Parker, who missed the game with a concussion.

The NFL couldn’t say with certainty that the touchdown call was correct, but replay officials did not find “clear and obvious” evidence to overturn it. Thus, the call stood. The Raiders tied the game at 24-24, then won it when linebacker Chandler Jones picked off an ill-advised Jakobi Meyers lateral with no time remaining and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown.

“Had the ruling on the field been incomplete,” NFL vice president of officiating Walt Anderson said in a postgame pool report, “we would not have been able to change that either.”

Parker watched Sunday as Patriots quarterback Mac Jones struggled through one of the worst games of his NFL career, completing 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards in the loss. Thirty-nine of those yards came on a late completion to Meyers that set up Rhamondre Stevenson’s 34-yard go-ahead touchdown run with 3:43 remaining.