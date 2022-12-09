Just How Improbable Was Rams Comeback Vs. Raiders?

It was a wild Thursday night for Baker Mayfield and the Rams.

Los Angeles was down 13 heading into the fourth quarter and came within six points with 1:41 left in its game against the Las Vegas Raiders when Mayfield, who was claimed by the Rams just 48 hours prior and put replaced starting quarterback John Wolford after LA’s first series, put together a spectacular 98-yard drive that was capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.

Down six with 1:41 to go backed up your own two-yard line? @bakermayfield was feeling dangerous. ? pic.twitter.com/gDuUL1QsZH — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2022

The win snapped the Rams’ six-game losing streak and gave fans the second straight thrilling primetime win after Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a “Monday Night Football” win with a vintage Brady performance against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter.

It’s not often you see a comeback like we saw over the last few days. But just how rare is it?

“Making (Thursday) night that much more improbable: Teams are now 4-551 when trailing by 13 or more points in the final four minutes in the last five seasons, including playoffs. Half of those four wins have come in the last four days, courtesy of Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Friday morning.

That’s rather impressive.