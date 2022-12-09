Josh McDaniels, Raiders Blow Double-Digit Leads At Historic Rate

The record for the Las Vegas Raiders would look a lot different if they could hold onto a lead.

The Raiders, guided by first-year head coach and former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, blew another golden opportunity Thursday night as they let another double-digit advantage slip away in the second half, this time to the Los Angeles Rams and Baker Mayfield — yes, Baker Mayfield.

The Raiders led 16-3 with under four minutes remaining until Mayfield, who was claimed by the Rams off waivers just two days ago, led an improbable comeback, including an eight-play, 98-yard scoring drive in the final two minutes capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left.

The 17-16 loss snapped the Raiders’ three-game winning streak and any good vibes they had built up in recent weeks with Las Vegas stumbling to 5-8 on the season.

This is far from the first time the Raiders couldn’t hold onto a sizable lead in a game this year. In fact, Las Vegas has made some history as it is 0-4 when leading by double digits at halftime, and are the first team since at least 1930 to notch that devastating feat in a single season, per The Associated Press’s Josh Dubow.

To make matters worse, the Raiders are the fourth team to ever lose four games in a season when leading by as much as 13 points, according to ESPN Stats and Info. They join the 1982 Rams, 1996 Patriots and 1998 Indianapolis Colts.

Just another embarrassing loss for the franchise as McDaniels and the Raiders find themselves on the wrong side of history.