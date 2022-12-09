Chargers WR Mike Williams Returned to Practice on Thursday

by

3 hours ago

The Los Angeles Chargers’ official website reports that Mike Williams returned to full practice on Thursday.

Williams has been out of the lineup for the Chargers since Week 11 after re-injuring his ankle in an eventual loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. This ankle has cost him four of the past five games. Williams put in a limited practice Wednesday before going full bore Thursday.

The Chargers will need all the help they can get as they will face the high-scoring Miami Dolphins this week. The Chargers have only had their top two receivers, Keenan Allen and Williams, for a handful of plays this season due to injuries to both. The Chargers currently sit outside the playoff picture, but a win Sunday would go a long way toward rectifying that situation.

The Chargers are 3.5-point underdogs (-118) versus the Dolphins this week and are +152 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 51.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related