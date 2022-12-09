Chargers WR Mike Williams Returned to Practice on Thursday
The Los Angeles Chargers’ official website reports that Mike Williams returned to full practice on Thursday.
thursday’s dolphins-chargers injury report pic.twitter.com/cqCkDtLgDY— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 8, 2022
Williams has been out of the lineup for the Chargers since Week 11 after re-injuring his ankle in an eventual loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. This ankle has cost him four of the past five games. Williams put in a limited practice Wednesday before going full bore Thursday.
The Chargers will need all the help they can get as they will face the high-scoring Miami Dolphins this week. The Chargers have only had their top two receivers, Keenan Allen and Williams, for a handful of plays this season due to injuries to both. The Chargers currently sit outside the playoff picture, but a win Sunday would go a long way toward rectifying that situation.
The Chargers are 3.5-point underdogs (-118) versus the Dolphins this week and are +152 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 51.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.