Mac Jones Denies Frustration, Backs Matt Patricia After Patriots Win

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Though the in-game F-bombs suggested otherwise, Mac Jones insisted after Monday night’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals that he is not unhappy with the current state of the Patriots’ offense.

Asked after New England’s 27-13 win at State Farm Stadium whether he’s frustrated with his team’s Matt Patricia-led offense, Jones flatly replied: “No.”

Jones went on to offer a public endorsement of Patricia, the Patriots’ much-maligned offensive play-caller.

“I think the biggest thing for me is not letting it affect my play and bringing the best out of my guys,” Jones said. “(On Monday), I thought we all did a good job with trying to play the next play, play the next series, and Matty P did a great job. He’s trying to call the game so that we can win, and sometimes, it might be this thing that people don’t know about, like the quick passes for whatever reason, and that’s our game plan.”

New England’s offensive plan against Arizona was heavily reliant on short passes, especially screens. Fifteen of Jones’ 35 pass attempts were to targets at or behind the line of scrimmage. Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph predicted this approach from Patricia, saying the former longtime Patriots DC calls offensive plays “like a defensive guy.”

ESPN’s game broadcast showed Jones emphatically cursing after multiple negative plays — a pre-snap issue that forced New England to waste a timeout early in the second half and a red-zone throwaway under pressure. These came one week after the second-year quarterback profanely called for more downfield passes during an ugly loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jones lamented in an on-field interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters that the Patriots were “too flat” at times on Monday. But he was seen smiling and hugging Patricia after a late touchdown by rookie running back Pierre Strong that gave New England a commanding 14-point lead.