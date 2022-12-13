Patriots Suffer Three Key Injuries In First Quarter Against Cardinals

FOXBORO, Mass. — The injury bug bit the New England Patriots early and often during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Jack Jones all left the Week 14 contest at State Farm Stadium. Stevenson suffered an ankle injury, Parker was evaluated for a concussion and Jones was hobbled by a knee issue. All three were listed as “questionable” to return.

Of the three, only Jones stayed on the sideline after a trip to the medical tent. Parker and Stevenson both went to the locker room, though Stevenson eventually returned to the sideline.

The Patriots entered the game without leading receiver Jakobi Meyers, who was concussed during the Week 13 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Meyers leads New England in receiving yards, while Parker and Stevenson rank second and third, respectively.

The Cardinals were dealt the most severe injury of all, however, as star quarterback Kyler Murray was forced from the game due to a potentially serious knee injury.