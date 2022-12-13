MLB Rumors: Yankees Offer For Carlos Rodón Coming ‘Very Soon’

Carlos Rodón remains a free agent, but the Yankees could change that in the very near future.

New York “has opened” talks with the pitcher and expects to make a “formal offer,” the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Tuesday reported, noting the Yankees’ offer was “expected to be delivered late Monday or possibly Tuesday.”

Rodón, understandably, has drawn a lot of interest from Major League Baseball teams throughout free agency after putting together a 2022 season that included a 2.88 ERA with 237 strikeouts with the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees could use some help in their starting rotation and Rodón certainly would provide an immediate boost.

Rodón could seek at least $200 million over seven years. And while the Yankees will have no issue dishing out that kind of money, they may be hesitant on the term.

“The initial indication is that Rodon seeks seven-plus years at $200 million plus, and while the Yankees seem reluctant to go to that length, they also seem very serious and hopeful about this pursuit,” Heyman wrote.

Rodón just turned 30, so seven years could be a bit of a risk. But if the Yankees want to compete for the World Series and end their struggles in the postseason, it might be worth going that length with a pitcher who will help get them there.